John Wall did another MVP-level thing in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference series against the Hawks, and you need to see it if you haven’t already.

With the Wizards trailing 35-13 in the first quarter, Wall had seen enough. He received an inbounds pass and was determined to score. Wall used his speed to fly down the court, and after being met by all five Hawks players (see screencap), he went behind his back and finished at the rim with authority.

John Wall got fed up 😤 pic.twitter.com/O8IZVM6p7H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2017

The Hawks shot lights-out in the first half, but Wall’s strong play has kept the Wizards in the game.