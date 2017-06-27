John Wall of the Washington Wizards doesn’t mind competing in the arms race created by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

With everyone knowing Paul George wants away from the Indiana Pacers, Wall doesn’t have a problem openly recruiting PG13 to his team.

ESPN.com’s Marc Spears caught up with Wall on Monday:

“I am talking to some guys — Paul. I know his ultimate goal of where he wants to be. I’m trying to see if we can make something happen.”

It’s a candid talk from Wall, who went on to admit his Wizards seem like a team one piece away from competing in the Eastern Conference:

“Look at our team. We are one piece away,” Wall said. “We have the point guard, we have the shooting guard, we have the center, we have the power forward. Our 3-man [Otto Porter Jr.] did great for us. You can’t take nothing away from what he did. But [George] is a guy that can guard LeBron and go back at LeBron. It’s a piece that you’re going to need to win. If you don’t have a guy who can do that, you don’t have a chance. …

George on the Wizards would provide an obvious boon for the roster considering what he would bring on both ends of the court next to Wall and Bradley Beal.

The questions abound, though. Do the Wizards have enough to woo the Pacers via a trade? If so, is the front office willing to mortgage the future on George potentially being a one-year rental? And are the Pacers even comfortable trading George to Washington?

It’s all hard to say, but count the Wizards as a contender for George—if Wall is speaking out about it, the Wizards are certainly listening.