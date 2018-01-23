John Wall and J.J. Barea got into it during the fourth quarter of Monday’s game, and the two traded barbs after the contest was over as well.

Barea and Wall were seen having a confrontation on the court, which wasn’t a huge deal, and is something that happens quite often during games.

Wall was asked about it after the contest, and he had some words about Barea, who is six feet tall, and weighs 185 pounds.

“It was cool to me, it was funny,” Wall said, via Candace Buckner of The Washington Post. “Just a little midget trying to get mad. So, I paid him no mind.”

Barea was then informed about Wall’s comments, and he had this to say in response.

“I used to like him but now I don’t anymore,” Barea said of Wall, via ESPN’s Stefano Fusaro. “But that’s OK, not even his teammates like him.”

It’s possible that Wall was frustrated when he was talking about the incident with Barea. The Wizards turned in arguably their worst performance of the season, and got blown out by the Mavs, 98-75.

As for Barea’s comment about Wall not being liked by his teammates, that appears to be a hot take, as the Wizards point guard is the unquestioned leader of the team.