John Wall and the Washington Wizards were a punchline to start the season.

The Wizards lost their first three games and didn’t do much to improve right on through November. To their credit, the Wizards now sit fifth in the Eastern Conference at 25-20.

Still, five games above .500 places Wall and Co. well outside of the conference’s elite. Don’t tell Wall, who says in the video below he sees the Eastern Conference Finals in his team’s future:

.@JohnWall joined the TNT pregame show to talk road to recovery, making the @NBAAllStar team and today's fashion! pic.twitter.com/S7yoVu3vWb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2017

It’s an interesting prediction and one can’t argue with the timing given the fact the Wizards have won six of their last seven games. Wall has been much healthier than expected as well, which always helps—he averages 23.1 points, 10.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Still, Washington isn’t one of the big four in the conference, not with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks playing so well. Maybe Washington keeps climbing up the standings, but after the team’s start, a tumble wouldn’t come as a shock, either.

Either way, there is nothing wrong with Wall and the Wizards helping a rather weak conference become more competitive than expected. So long as Wall and others stay healthy, the first few rounds of the playoffs should be more entertaining than usual.