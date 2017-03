If you’re on John Wall’s team, you’d better be ready for the ball at all times, because the All-Star point guard can deliver the ball even when you least expect it.

Poor Marcin Gortat learned that lesson during Wednesday night’s win over the Raptors, when Wall threw a bullet pass in his direction and drilled the Wizards big man in the face.

This how John Wall gonna repay Gortat for keeping the possession alive? lmao COLD WORLD pic.twitter.com/zJ3YfTgmPX — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 2, 2017

Gortat was OK afterward, but man, that must’ve stung. And yeah, what a pass by Wall.