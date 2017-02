John Wall tried to show off a bit during the NBA All-Star Game, and Russell Westbrook wasn’t having it.

Wall drew a foul in the second quarter, and Westbrook really didn’t agree with the call. The Wizards star was happy about it, but Russ was not, so he angrily shoved Wall as he walked by.

russell westbrook just shoved john wall lmao pic.twitter.com/iM37G0z34Q — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 20, 2017

That’s a lot of emotion to show during an All-Star game, but Russ doesn’t mess around.