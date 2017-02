Wizards point guard John Wall is playing the best basketball of his career right now, and he provided a highlight-reel play for hoops fans during Monday night’s game against the Thunder.

Wall led the break on a two-on-one opportunity, and found a streaking Otto Porter with a great between-the-legs pass for the easy dunk.

What a pass by John Wall! pic.twitter.com/ilM2iJdoQq — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 14, 2017

Nasty.