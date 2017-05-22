The Washington Wizards would love to get superstar point guard John Wall inked to an extension soon.

But the front office needs to do some serious work to make it happen.

Like any superstar, Wall isn’t simply going to ink a big extension with his current team when the allure of free agency and picking any destination that wants him is so strong. Said allure is why the Wizards want to talk to him about an extension this summer.

According top CSN Mid-Atlantic’s J. Michael, Wall wants a long-term blueprint in place:

From league sources close to the situation, Wall wants to see a bigger picture plan on where the franchise is headed before committing for longer. The Wizards won 49 games this season and advanced to the conference semifinals for the third time in four years.

Can anyone blame the man?

Wall is 26 and coming off the best year of his career where he averaged career highs of 23.1 points and 10.7 assists, not to mention he shot a career high 45.1 percent from the floor. The Wizards finished first in their division but came up short in the playoffs.

In free agency, Wall will find almost countless teams willing to pay him the same money Washington will offer. If he wants to win titles, other places might have a better situation for him to enter. The pressure is on the Wizards to convince their superstar the current plan will produce a contender.

If not, Wall might walk. He hasn’t shown any sign of wanting out, but rest assured his name will come up plenty this offseason.