The Wizards’ 2016-17 season may have recently come to a close, but John Wall recorded an assist on Monday, just not on the court, like we’re used to seeing from him.

It happened on Twitter in the afternoon when a high school student sent Wall a tweet — in need of some assistance — and he delivered.

The student informed Wall that if he retweeted her tweet, her entire class would receive a perfect score on its math exam.

Sure enough, he did just that.

This seems to be the latest trend, as Kobe Bryant also did the same thing last week.