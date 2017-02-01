Some celebrities have more money than they even know what to do with. In Johnny Depp’s case, though, he has a lot of money, and seems to have no problem spending it.

Depp has an estimated net worth of over $400 million, and has made plenty of money during the course of his illustrious career. Still, he sued The Management Group last month, claiming that his then-business manager failed to pay his taxes on team, and collecting $28 million in contingent fees he didn’t sign off on.

TMG has since fired back, and informed the public that Depp lives a lifestyle that costs him over $2 million per month. The details are pretty crazy:

“Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” writes attorney Michael Kump in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.”

Among the examples of excess listed by TMG is $75 million spent on 14 residences, $18 million spent on a luxury yacht and $30,000 per month spent on wine. “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” writes Kump.

Depp seems to have stepped in mud in this situation. Having 14 residences and spending $30K/month on wine seems to be a bit much, and he probably shouldn’t sue those that know how he’s really spending his money.

He can spend his earnings on whatever he pleases, but when he starts alleging financial misconduct, that’s when he’s going to get himself in trouble.