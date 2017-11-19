Raiders receiver Johnny Holton lost his cool in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, and he’s lucky he wasn’t ejected for the way he reacted.

The frustration seemed to set in for Holton, as his team was getting blown out by the Patriots in Mexico City 30-0 at the time, but it was still no excuse for what he did.

The incident in question took place when David Carr took a shot down the field — looking for Holton in the corner of the end zone — but the pass sailed incomplete. Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones covered Holton on the play, and the two were seen having some words afterwards.

Holton, however, elevated the tension between the two players quickly when he took a swing at Jones, striking the Patriots cornerback on the helmet in doing so.

Holton swings at Jones right in front of the referee pic.twitter.com/UJArXPrw94 https://t.co/cR88sl7CQ8 — Mia Hyatt (@cutthroat_sport) November 20, 2017

The Raiders receiver was hit with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, but was not ejected from the game.