Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel recently opened up about a personality disorder he’s been dealing with, which explains a lot about how he’s acted over the years.

Manziel, who the Browns selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 draft, barely even lasted two seasons in the league. He was spotted out partying in Las Vegas the day before the team was set to square off against in the Steelers in the team’s regular-season finale the following season, which led to him being benched, and eventually released.

That’s not behavior that someone who thinks rationally exhibits, and apparently, there are reasons for that, which we did not know before.

Manziel appeared on “Good Morning America” and dropped a bombshell in the process, revealing that he’s been taking medicine for bipolar disorder.

“That’s what I thought would make me happy and get out of that depression,” Manziel said, in the interview with ABC News. “When I would wake up the next day after a night like that, going on a trip like that, and you wake up the next day and that is all gone, that liquid courage, or that liquid … sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone.”

He continued:

“For a while I got so ingrained, caring only about what Johnny wanted, only caring what mattered to me, what made me happy,” Manziel said. “When I look back at it now, even when I thought I was doing what I wanted, I was miserable.”

Former NFL star @JManziel2 reflects on 'mistakes,' reveals bipolar diagnosis in an exclusive interview with @tjholmes. https://t.co/gZfdnK5Ybz pic.twitter.com/eZl0XPpUzN — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 12, 2018

Manziel also added that he had a “sense of entitlement” due to what he had accomplished in the past, which was pretty evident in the way he acted, and his mannerisms.

It’s great to see that Manziel has come clean about his issues, but it’s hard to see him returning to the NFL ever again at this point. He’s now 25 years old, and still has a long road ahead of him as far as training goes. Furthermore, the NFL is a business, which is why it’s hard to see a team taking a flyer on him, and everything that comes along with having him on the roster. Targeting the CFL or XFL reboot might be his best move.