If you thought former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel acted like a douche in past years, you’re not alone. In fact, Manziel came out and said it himself on Thursday.

Manziel took to Twitter and opened up about a few different topics. He started by addressing the rumor that he was holding two autograph signings in Houston during Super Bowl week, charging fans $50 for a selfie and $99 for his signature.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

I'm doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I've made these past years #tru — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel then came out and admitted he was acting like a douche last year, in a humble tweet.

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel then said he knows he has to practice what he preaches.

Have to LIVE these words not just TWEET them ✌🏼 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Lastly, Manziel revealed that he’s training to make a return to football.

Let the Johnny Manziel Comeback Tour begin. Stay tuned.