If you thought former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel acted like a douche in past years, you’re not alone. In fact, Manziel came out and said it himself on Thursday.
Manziel took to Twitter and opened up about a few different topics. He started by addressing the rumor that he was holding two autograph signings in Houston during Super Bowl week, charging fans $50 for a selfie and $99 for his signature.
Manziel then came out and admitted he was acting like a douche last year, in a humble tweet.
Manziel then said he knows he has to practice what he preaches.
Lastly, Manziel revealed that he’s training to make a return to football.
Let the Johnny Manziel Comeback Tour begin. Stay tuned.