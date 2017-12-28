Johnny Football may be returning to the field sooner than expected.

Manziel, who hasn’t played football since 2015 and failed to even be worked out by an NFL team this year, might be setting his sights on the CFL.

The CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who currently have the rights to Manziel, have now been cleared to sign him if they so choose. CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has approved it.

“Since last summer, the Canadian Football League has been engaged in a thorough process to determine the eligibility of Johnny Manziel,” the CFL said in a statement, which TSN posted. “This process has been conducted with the cooperation of Mr. Manziel and independent of the team which currently holds his CFL rights, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“It has included an ongoing assessment by an independent expert on the issue of violence against women, a review by legal counsel, and an in-person interview of Mr. Manziel conducted by the commissioner. As well, Mr. Manziel has been required to meet a number of conditions set by the league. As a result of this process, the commissioner has now informed Mr. Manziel and the Tiger-Cats he is prepared to approve a contract for Mr. Manziel should one be negotiated.”

It’s still unclear if Manziel believes he can eventually return to the NFL, but the clock is ticking. His comeback will start when he can begin taking reps to show that he can lead a team, so a CFL stint as a starting point makes perfect sense.