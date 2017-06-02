Johnny Manziel’s name is back in the headlines thanks to a comment made by Los Angeles Chargers wideout Travis Benjamin.

Benjamin, who spent some time with Manziel as a member of the Cleveland Browns, recently popped up on Up To The Minute and talked about the embattled quarterback’s comeback attempt.

NFL.com’s Conor Orr provided the quote:

“I saw Johnny about a month ago through this PT guy we go to in San Diego and he’s looking good. He says he’s ready to come back and hopefully he’ll get a shot at a team and he’ll go in, continue to humble himself and play smart and play good.” “You gonna have a guy that’s going to come in ready to prove himself,” Benjamin said. “Ready to get his second chance at what he does best and hopefully it’ll be a good outcome.”

Last we saw Manziel, he showed up in a training session with Odell Beckham Jr., which we covered extensively here.

It’s good to hear Manziel continues to have his eyes set on a comeback. Whether a team wants to take a risk on him is another conversation entirely, but it sure beats hearing his name in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

If Manziel can continue to get his life together off the field, which is more important than anything else here, he might get back on the field some day.