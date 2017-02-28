Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared in court Tuesday and shared an interesting take about the NFL that probably won’t go over well in the league office.

Manziel reached a plea bargain with the Dallas County District Attorney’s office in his domestic violence case back in December, and one of the terms was that he was to either go to rehab or enter the NFL’s substance abuse program. Manziel failed to inform the court of his decision, which is why he had to appear on Tuesday.

Rather than holding himself accountable, though, Manziel blamed the NFL for the miscommunication, and insinuated that it was their fault. He also took a shot at the league’s policies in doing so, according to TMZ.

“I don’t necessarily always believe in what the NFL does and have a lot of trust with them based on past situations … based on other players how they’ve gotten treated.”

Manziel also added that working with the NFL and the NFL Players Association was a “slippery thing.”

He did, however, say that his life is trending upward, and had this to say about what his priorities are going forward.

Manziel: "I need to get my life in order. These are things I need to do." #ManzielHearing — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) February 28, 2017

It’s nice to hear Manziel admit that he needs to get his life back on the right track, but he’s said these things before. He was seen partying on a yacht in Miami over the weekend, which probably isn’t going to help achieve that goal, nor will it help him get in shape for a potential return to the NFL.

Manziel probably would’ve been better off holding himself accountable, rather than blaming the NFL for his failure to inform the court of his decision.

If interested, you can watch video of the court hearing here.