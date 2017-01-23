Johnny Manziel is more active on social media than he is on the football field nowadays, so he knows a thing or two about how to make a Facebook post or a tweet go viral.

Social media etiquette, however, isn’t really his forte, although he may think it is. That’s why it was really funny when he offered advice to President Donald Trump on how to tweet.

He posted this tweet on Monday:

Just a few hours later, Manziel deleted his Twitter account. So the man who offered social media advice no longer has a social media account, on Twitter at least, which is pretty funny.