Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has a driving force behind putting his demons behind him and moving forward as he looks to return to the NFL, and it certainly helps that she’s young and beautiful.

Instagram model Bre Tiesi (check out her Instagram photos here), who Manziel has been dating for the last three months, appears to be inspiring him to make his comeback.

Manziel posted this photo to Instagram, with the following caption:

“Without you there is no ComebackSZN”

Manziel seems to be happy with Tiesi. Here are a few photos of the two of them together:

Whether or not Manziel will play in a regular-season game for an NFL team again remains to be seen, but he seems to be on the right track, and that’s a start.