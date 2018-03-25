Johnny Manziel and Colin Kaepernick are currently in a similar position.

Both of them were former quarterbacks, but their off-field behavior resulted in them getting frozen out by NFL teams, who aren’t interested in the baggage that comes along with having them on their roster.

Manziel and Kaep are both currently working out, in hopes of landing a workout with an NFL team this spring or possibly at training camp this summer. The former Browns quarterback threw at University of San Diego’s Pro Day, and Kaep has been circulating clips of him working out on social media.

Not only that, Manziel recently praised Kaep in a Twitter rant on Saturday. Check out some of the highlights.

This will probably cause an uproar, but I’m tired of the @Kaepernick7 vs myself comparisons and anger. Kap is doing amazing things right now changing lives and donating millions of dollars. His impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

Standing up for people who often don’t get heard and for a race that continually deals with problem after problem in this country for CENTURIES. This world we live in is absolutely crazy and I believe what he’s doing has an amazing impact. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

The facts of the matter are the reason he’s not being signed are non football based. The guy took a team to the Super Bowl and continuously wreaked havoc on the NFC West and the league. Maybe he had a bad year two years ago but he’s not a bad player and that’s a fact.. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

In my opinion the guy still has a lot in the tank but it’s not my place to say what he wants to do with his career. All I can speak for is myself and trying to turn my life around from the depths it was in. God bless and have a great Saturday… — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

I rock with you @Kaepernick7 you’ve always been good to me and I appreciate that. All the best in your journey my friend wherever that takes you — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

It will be interesting to see who gets an NFL workout first, although it’s possible that neither ever get the opportunity to play in the league again.