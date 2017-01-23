2017 must really want to give 2016 a run for its money—Johnny Manziel is giving the President of the United States advice on Twitter.

Manziel, who admits he was a “douche” in 2016 and wants to get back in the NFL, sent a tweet at President Donald Trump Monday suggesting the leader of the free world ignore his mentions.

It’s gold, really:

Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017

Johnny Football didn’t stop there:

Control what you can control and let the rest fall by the wayside — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017

Responds to everything thats said about him when there is REAL SHIT going on in the world. Shits even dumber than selling Super Bowl Selfies https://t.co/vKoE23wVp9 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017

The advice is funny coming from Manziel, who has had a rough go of it over the past few years while getting clean. He’s also not a stranger to getting in Twitter fights.

Then again, this experience and life turnaround puts Manziel in a unique position to offer advice to folks who take social media a little too seriously. Manziel has decided Trump is one of these people and decided to extend an olive branch in the form of free advice.

Whether Trump takes it remains to be seen. For all we know, Trump could shoot out a retaliatory tweet at Manziel while browsing his mentions, which would be pretty funny and wrap this whole story up rather nicely.

From a sporting standpoint, it is nice to see Manziel on the right track, even if he’s doing so by pointing out Trump’s shortcomings.