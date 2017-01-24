Johnny Manziel was involved in an odd sequence of events on social media yesterday, and drew a lot of attention.

He sent a tweet to President Donald Trump, directing him on how he could use Twitter more effectively. And then, a few hours later, he just disappeared and deleted his account. That’s not something celebrities usually do.

Manziel made his triumphant return to Twitter today and a new account. He told TMZ about it, and had this to say:

“Twitter has been nothing but a distraction for me. I’ve said all I can say,” he said. “Now I need to shut the h— up and work on bettering myself and my situation.”

Whether he can do that remains to be seen. He says he’s working out and getting ready for a return to the NFL, but we’ll see how that goes during the offseason.