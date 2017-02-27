The Johnny Manziel comeback tour seems to have taken a pit stop in Miami.

Manziel, who claims that he’s “focused” on training so he can make a return to the gridiron, was seen in Miami over the weekend. And no, he wasn’t working out, far from it.

The Daily Mail shared some photos which show Manziel on a yacht, with what appears to be a cocktail in his hand.

At least Manziel seems to be a bit bigger. He looked like a skeleton when he was seen in Vegas back in May.

He was also seen smoking what looked to be an e-cigarette. Although, there’s no guarantee it isn’t cannabis oil, which is growing popularity these days.

So where’s the next stop on the comeback tour? Vegas? Los Angeles? Stay tuned.