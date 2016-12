Johnny Manziel probably won’t be playing in the NFL anytime soon, but it does appear that he made up with his father, at some point.

Manziel posted a few photos on Tuesday night which show the family’s Christmas celebration, and it looked like everyone was having a great time. Johnny was there, along with his sister, Meri, their father and mother and a grandfather.

When it comes down to it this is all that really matters pic.twitter.com/DiaDKGD4wG — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 28, 2016

It’s great to see that the family is back together.