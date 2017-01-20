Johnny Football is ready for a comeback.
Now sober and ready to go, Johnny Manziel has set his sights on an NFL return.
ESPN’s Ed Werder caught up with the embattled former NFL quarterback, who says he didn’t need professional help getting clean:
Manziel went on to reveal he is serious about an NFL comeback:
This announcement via a member of the media comes on the heels of Manziel admitting he was a bit of a “douche” in 2016 and has apparently decided to turn things around.
He shared some of these messages on Twitter:
It’s great to hear Manziel is on the right track in his personal life. He has a much, much more difficult path back to the NFL, though.
Manziel burned plenty of bridges on his way out. Even so much as finding an agent to represent him could be a major uphill battle. If that happens, the next step is somehow finding a team willing to take the risk on him and all of the silly media coverage that comes with the move.
Crazier things have happened in the NFL, no doubt. There is nothing wrong with wishing Manziel the best in his pursuits, no matter how difficult they appear.