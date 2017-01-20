Johnny Football is ready for a comeback.

Now sober and ready to go, Johnny Manziel has set his sights on an NFL return.

ESPN’s Ed Werder caught up with the embattled former NFL quarterback, who says he didn’t need professional help getting clean:

Johnny Manziel tells me he has achieved sobriety without professional assistance, needs to maintain and wants to play #NFL. (1/3) — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 20, 2017

Manziel went on to reveal he is serious about an NFL comeback:

Manziel when I asked his next goal: "PLAY FOOTBALL. A pre season game, anything I don't care what it is…" (2/3) — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 20, 2017

Manziel: "Only need one team to believe in me and I'll do anything to make that a possibility.'' (3/3) — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 20, 2017

This announcement via a member of the media comes on the heels of Manziel admitting he was a bit of a “douche” in 2016 and has apparently decided to turn things around.

He shared some of these messages on Twitter:

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

It’s great to hear Manziel is on the right track in his personal life. He has a much, much more difficult path back to the NFL, though.

Manziel burned plenty of bridges on his way out. Even so much as finding an agent to represent him could be a major uphill battle. If that happens, the next step is somehow finding a team willing to take the risk on him and all of the silly media coverage that comes with the move.

Crazier things have happened in the NFL, no doubt. There is nothing wrong with wishing Manziel the best in his pursuits, no matter how difficult they appear.