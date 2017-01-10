It’s hard to understand why anyone would pay money to get Johnny Manziel’s autograph. Given his fall from grace, and how little he’s done since he flamed out as the former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, it would almost make more sense for Johnny to pay fans, instead. He’s no longer relevant in any way.

But, for some reason, Manziel and his camp believes he can cash in during Super Bowl LI week.

Manziel will be holding two autograph sessions during that week, and it will cost $50 for a selfie, and $99 for an autograph, which seems like the worst possible investment one could make.

Johnny Manziel signing autographs in Texas during Super Bowl week. $99 for an autograph, $50 for selfies! (H/T @cravetheauto) pic.twitter.com/bo4TDkKBPK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017

Manziel may never play a snap in the NFL again, but he’s still trying to cash in anyway.