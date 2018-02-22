Quantcast
Johnny Manziel uncorks 80-yard bomb to show off arm strength in workout video
February 22, 2018

It’s officially “Comeback SZN,” and former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has been attempting to show teams that he’s been working out.

Manziel looks bigger — certainly moreso than when he was spotted at a pool party in Las Vegas in March 2016 — and it appears he’s been building up his arm strength, judging by a video he recently posted of him working out on the field.

In the workout video, Manziel dropped back to pass and then uncorked a bomb  — which sailed roughly 80 yards — to a receiver who ran a go route toward the end zone.

