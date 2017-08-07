Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is still attempting to work his way back into the NFL, and while it seems unlikely that he’ll be fighting for a job in training camp this year, crazier things have happened.

Another free-agent quarterback — Colin Kaepernick — is currently on the market looking for a team to offer him a deal as well.

And for some reason, even though Manziel remains unsigned, he was recently asked if he thinks Kap will land with a NFL team. Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage posed the question at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, and here’s what Manziel had to say in response.

“Even if he’s not gonna start, he’s good enough to be on a roster for sure,” he said. “I think once all the other stuff quiets down a little bit, he’ll be okay. That’s a guy that if we go back five years, the Baltimore Ravens are playing the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl and the next year they’re playing the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game. So that’s a guy who got a team to that point multiple times, who may have had down years the past couple of years but at the same time has a track record of proving he can go out and play. I don’t think his career is done.”

Manziel or Kap — who gets signed by an NFL team first? Who ya got?