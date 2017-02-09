Even when Johnny Manziel is trying to do things the right way, he still ends up breaking the rules on some level.

Manziel announced on social media he’s making a comeback and hopes to return to the NFL, but that may entail a stint in another league, like the CFL, for example. He’s currently on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ negotiation list, as he was added in September 2012, so they have the rights to work him out.

However, 3downnation.com is reporting that Manziel worked out with the Saskatchewan Roughriders back in January. The website claims it went down in Florida, before the Senior Bowl kicked off.

If that’s true, the Roughriders would be in violation of league bylaws, being that he’s on the Tiger-Cats’ negotiation list. But general manager Chris Jones shot down the report.

spoke to @sskroughriders GM Chris Jones about reports Riders worked out Manziel: "Of course not. He's on Hamilton's neg list." @cfl #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 9, 2017

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Johnny Football playing in the CFL next season. That may be the next step for him.