Johnny Manziel doesn’t exactly come from humble beginnings — in fact, far from it.

Manziel himself admitted he once had a sense of entitlement, which affected his NFL career, and it appears that he’s looking to put that behind him, and is instead going the other direction.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday that Manziel would be willing to take zero guaranteed money and join a team’s practice squad to get back in the league.

After I’m done plugging @ThomaHawkNFD, I talk Johnny Manziel and how teams have been told he’s willing to take $0 guaranteed and even spend time on a practice squad to prove himself in the NFL again. pic.twitter.com/thWDWhzPd6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 28, 2018

It would be interesting to watch Manziel run a scout team, and whether it’s his agent pulling the strings or not — he’s saying all the right things.

Still, it remains to be seen which team(s) would be willing to take a flyer on him.