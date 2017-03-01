The NFL Scouting Combine is all about the future, yet some teams are looking to the past thanks to a guy by the name of Johnny Manziel.

Manziel has been on a comeback bid of sorts for the past few months after making it known he was sober and ready to turn his life around. An admirable set of events for the embattled former NFL player, but few didn’t take the actual comeback bid itself seriously.

Now it’s time to, as a series of tweets by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shows Manziel’s name making waves in Indianapolis:

Comeback is real: Johnny Manziel has re-hired agent @ErikBurkhardt after Burkhardt had him make serious commitments, per @MikeGarafolo & me — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2017

Johnny Manziel, serious enough to get Burkhardt to take him back, is drawing real interest from teams at the Combine, per @MikeGarafolo & me — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2017

It’s hard to know if this has actual legs or this is simply agent hype and a few people talking up Manziel in an effort to help him out.

Fans know all about Manziel’s struggles off the field. The team signing him takes on a major burden almost in the form of Tim Tebow from an attention standpoint. And if they only sign him as a backup, the fans might make life hard on the starter if there are performance problems.

On the field itself, Manziel had a few high moments but mostly faltered with the Cleveland Browns, throwing just seven touchdowns and interceptions.

Manziel has some semblance of upside, but the baggage might be too much for teams to pull the trigger. Alas, the comeback is underway.