Jon “Bones” Jones is, once again, the UFC light heavyweight champion, after recapturing the belt he once held via defeating Daniel Cormier by knockout at UFC 214.

Jones improved to 2-0 lifetime against Cormier — his rival — dominating the third round in a fight that was close during the first two stanzas.

Bones stuck to a solid gameplan that included a lot of kicks throughout — most of them to DC’s body — and it seemed to wear on Cormier in the third round. Jones said after the fight that he and his coaching staff noticed Cormier showed a tendency to dip his head to the left at times from the film they had watched, so at one point, when DC did exactly that, Jones caught him with a brutal kick to the head.

The kick left Cormier feeling woozy, and then Jones used a brutal left cross to knock DC down. It was all over after that, with Jones giving him the elbow treatment until Big John McCarthy called the fight.

Jon Jones is still one bad Mutherf*cker 😱pic.twitter.com/p8lST0XsWz — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) July 30, 2017

Like John Wick — Jones is officially back!