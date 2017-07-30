Jon “Bones” Jones is, once again, the UFC light heavyweight champion, after recapturing the belt he once held via defeating Daniel Cormier by knockout at UFC 214.
Jones improved to 2-0 lifetime against Cormier — his rival — dominating the third round in a fight that was close during the first two stanzas.
Bones stuck to a solid gameplan that included a lot of kicks throughout — most of them to DC’s body — and it seemed to wear on Cormier in the third round. Jones said after the fight that he and his coaching staff noticed Cormier showed a tendency to dip his head to the left at times from the film they had watched, so at one point, when DC did exactly that, Jones caught him with a brutal kick to the head.
The kick left Cormier feeling woozy, and then Jones used a brutal left cross to knock DC down. It was all over after that, with Jones giving him the elbow treatment until Big John McCarthy called the fight.
Like John Wick — Jones is officially back!