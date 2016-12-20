Jon Gruden might return to the NFL as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

The connections aren’t hard to make. Los Angeles canned Jeff Fisher almost unexpectedly. Gruden has been out of coaching for a while and in the broadcasting booth, but his gunning for a high-profile job in a major city wouldn’t come as a shock.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson revealed the Rams have Gruden high on a list:

The sources indicated Gruden has become a focal point on the Rams’ list of candidates, but that other candidates could also come into play – notably Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. …

Other than Gruden’s obvious ability as a coach, the Rams have an interest in him because of his name and how it would help in other areas:

While other names have been raised in the Rams’ search, sources have told Yahoo Sports there is a business component that will also factor – specifically, the plan of Rams owner Stan Kroenke to sell hundreds of millions of dollars in personal seat licenses for the new Inglewood stadium. The Rams are expected to begin that effort in force in early 2017 – not exactly an ideal launching point with the Los Angeles fan base already seeming to have grown frustrated with the team.

Gruden believes he still has what it takes to be a winning coach in the NFL and it’s hard to argue. Los Angeles is one of the most attractive jobs around thanks to key foundation pieces such as Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald, so his success would come down to whether he can squeeze the most out of rookie quarterback Jared Goff.

No matter what happens, the big list of major names linked to the Rams show just how popular the job is. All the Rams have to do is open up the checkbook.