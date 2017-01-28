If you’re a hockey fan, you know who Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin and Connor McDavid are.

All of these stars rack up points on a nightly basis, and are the focal point for opposing teams as far as their defensive assignments go.

But for some reason, Jon Hamm, who hosted the NHL Gala on Friday night, wasn’t exactly sure who the Capitals superstar was.

Instead, Hamm referred to him as Sergei Ovechkin in his opening speech.

“Sergei” has scored 23 goals this season, even though his name isn’t Sergei.