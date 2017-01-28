Jon Hamm hosted the NHL gala on Friday night, and brought his good looks and sharp wit along with him.

Hamm is a St. Louis Blues fan, so he poked some fun at the Capitals during the awards show, and he wasn’t wrong in doing so.

In his opening speech, Hamm poked fun at Auston Matthews, and then got a pot shot at the Capitals for their Stanley Cup title drought as well.

“If you’d just kept up the four goals a game, you’d have 184 goals by now, which would have been impressive. But don’t worry though, if you get back on track you might still break Gretzky’s all-time goals record before the Capitals win another Stanley Cup.”



Zing!