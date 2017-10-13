Cubs pitcher Jon Lester had a blast celebrating the Cubs’ win over the Nationals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

As soon as the team got to the locker room, bottles were popped, and the Cubs did something they’ve been doing a lot of over the past year — celebrate.

Lester got off to a rough start however, when he got sprayed in the eyes with beer after declining a champagne shower. No problem, as he then washed his sorrows away with beer, which was pretty obvious, given what he said during some interviews.

Check out some of Lester’s best moments in this video from Barstool Sports.

Jon Lester might want to mix in a water or two if the Cubs pop bottles again @Starting9 https://t.co/QBQwzvxKov pic.twitter.com/0tcUyfvPMP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 13, 2017

So great.