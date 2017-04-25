Jonas Valanciunas plays with a lot of energy every time he’s on the court, and often provides the Raptors with a huge lift coming off the bench.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference series against the Bucks was no different, as Valanciunas was very efficient shooting the ball, and did a good job beating up on the Bucks frontcourt players, which is their strength.

Valanciunas was determined to score at one point in the game, when he received a pass cutting to the hoop. He attempted a layup, but was fouled hard by Greg Monroe. The play was actually reviewed, but the foul was not deemed to be flagrant in nature. Still, Valanciunas was upset about it, so he got in Monroe’s face to confront him. Monroe was so adamant about not backing down that he shoved a teammate out of the way to push Valanciunas, and a brief skirmish then broke out.

It will be interesting to watch the two of them battle it out during the remainder of the series.