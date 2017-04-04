Some scouts aren’t convinced that there’s a true franchise quarterback in the 2017 draft class.

Jonathan Allen is sold on Deshaun Watson, especially after Watson led Clemson to a dramatic upset win over his team in the College Football Championship.

“Unfortunately, I hate to say it, but Deshaun Watson is probably the most mentally tough player I’ve ever played against. There’s no way around it. He’s by far the best player I’ve ever played,” the former Alabama defensive lineman told Pro Football Talk.

Watson had to have a certain amount of mental toughness to throw the game-winning touchdown pass with two seconds left in Clemson’s 35-31 win over Alabama. Watson threw three touchdown passes in that game. He completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards.

“As much as I hate to say it, he’s the real deal,” Allen said. “When I hear reporters say he’s a mid- or late-round guy, it blows my mind. I see him as a Top 5 pick. That’s just my personal opinion about it. He’s the real deal.”

Allen has to be careful. He’s projected to be a top-five pick. If he talks up Watson too much, Watson could be drafted ahead of him. Then Watson would be taking money from him four months after pulling a national championship out from under him and his teammates.

