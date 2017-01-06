Jonathan Cooper has had to bear the “bust” label like the scarlet letter since being drafted seventh overall by the Cardinals in 2013.

Now, after being cut by the Browns and signed by the Cowboys, he feels another ‘B’ word is appropriate.

“I’m very blessed for this opportunity,” Cooper told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “To come to a place where they have the No. 1 offensive line and join a great rank of guys and just have an opportunity to learn and improve my game and just possibly be part of something very special.”

The Cowboys are Cooper’s fourth team in the last year. The Cardinals traded him to the Patriots in the offseason. The Patriots released him and the Browns picked him up. He started at right guard in Week 16 when the Browns beat the Chargers 20-17. It was the Browns’ only win of the season.

Even if Cooper never is able to peel off that bust label, he might be able to get a Super Bowl ring with the Cowboys. If that doesn’t happen, at least he’ll be able to say that he helped the Browns get their only win of the 2016 season.