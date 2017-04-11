Quantcast
Jonathon Simmons elevates to posterize seven-foot Meyers Leonard (Video)
April 11, 2017

Jonathon Simmons is the latest Spurs rising star who has shined in various stretches of the season, and the team has high hopes for him.

Simmons finished off a play that not many other guards could make during Monday night’s game. He drove the lane and was met at the rim by Meyers Leonard, who played a great angle and made it difficult on Simmons.

That didn’t phase the Spurs guard, though, as Simmons simply went around him and then reached out to dunk over the seven-foot-one Leonard.

Wow.