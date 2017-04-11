Posted byon
Jonathon Simmons is the latest Spurs rising star who has shined in various stretches of the season, and the team has high hopes for him.
Simmons finished off a play that not many other guards could make during Monday night’s game. He drove the lane and was met at the rim by Meyers Leonard, who played a great angle and made it difficult on Simmons.
That didn’t phase the Spurs guard, though, as Simmons simply went around him and then reached out to dunk over the seven-foot-one Leonard.
Wow.