Jonathon Simmons is the latest Spurs rising star who has shined in various stretches of the season, and the team has high hopes for him.

Simmons finished off a play that not many other guards could make during Monday night’s game. He drove the lane and was met at the rim by Meyers Leonard, who played a great angle and made it difficult on Simmons.

That didn’t phase the Spurs guard, though, as Simmons simply went around him and then reached out to dunk over the seven-foot-one Leonard.

Holy GOOD GOD ALMIGHTY Jonathon Simmons just dunked on Meyers Leonard and the entire state of Oregon 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/IxTPhG0UrS — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 11, 2017

Wow.