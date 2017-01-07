Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson normally keeps his cool, but his frustration boiled over during Friday night’s game.

Maybe it was the Kardashian Curse, or maybe he was just caught on a bad day, but he got into it with Goran Dragic during the third quarter of the game, and shoved the Heat guard when he was cutting to the basket.

Dragic then shoved Clarkson in retaliation, and the Lakers guard then dropped Dragic with a forearm to the head.

Clarkson squared up on Dragic 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/BLJNyJ2NaM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2017

Clarkson and Dragic were both ejected from the game. It almost looked like the two were playing street ball out there.