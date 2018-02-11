Jordan Clarkson might miss some of his former teammates from his time on the Lakers, but he appears to be content with the fact that he’ll be free from LaVar Ball.

Clarkson, who was traded to the Cavs on Thursday, was asked if he was going to miss LaVar Ball on Saturday. The young point guard had a laugh with reporters and then made it clear that he will not.

Jordan Clarkson asked if he'll miss being around Lonzo's dad pic.twitter.com/YyMAxgcg7a — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 10, 2018

Being free from hearing Ball’s hot takes is something that Clarkson appears to be happy about, and it’s hard to blame him. He’s now traded up for LeBron James, who is always front-and-center, but he’s also the best player in the world, so it’s worth putting up with.