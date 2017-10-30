Posted byon
A high stakes game of Pop-A-Shot took place at Lonzo Ball’s 20th birthday party on Sunday, and teammate Jordan Clarkson is now out $200.
Lonzo rented out a Dave & Buster’s to celebrate his birthday, and that’s where Clarkson and LaMelo battled it out.
And when it was all said and done, it was the youngest Ball who emerged victorious, earning $200 in the win.
With LaMelo having dropped out of high school, in favor of home schooling, he’s had plenty of time to work on his Pop-A-Shot game.