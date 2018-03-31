Loyola Chicago’s cinderella run came to an end on Saturday, after Michigan used their size to dominate the glass en route to a 69-57 victory.

Sister Jean was seen leaving the court early, but she apparently hung around near the locker rooms after the game.

Wolverines guard Jordan Poole tracked her down after the game, and personally congratulated her on the Ramblers’ amazing run.

Amazing sportsmanship here from @JordanPoole_2 finding Sister Jean and congratulating her on the Ramblers’ run. #GoBlue #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/uXPhMEovpI — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) April 1, 2018

It was great to see Poole remain humble following the victory. That display of sportsmanship was impressive from the 18-year-old.