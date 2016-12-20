There’s so much unpredictability in college football, but Jordan Spieth appears to have a system for projecting who’ll win it all this season.

Spieth elected to predict who’ll win the College Football Playoff in a unique way—by putting. Spieth and AT&T collaborated to produce a video, in which he putted Alabama, Washington, Clemson and Ohio State balls to predict the national champion.

Congrats, Alabama fans, you’re going to beat Clemson in the title game, according to Spieth.

Alabama is currently the heavy favorite to win it all, anyway, so Spieth’s prediction may come true.