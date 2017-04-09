We’re starting to see more of the new-school golfers take subtle shots at Tiger Woods, now that he’s no longer protected by the media and the golf community, like he used to be.

Jordan Spieth was the most recent person to do that, as he trolled Woods with a funny comment Saturday when speaking to the media.

Spieth referenced how Augusta National expanded its course after Woods won the tournament in 1997, mainly because he drove the ball further than others at that time could. He called the adjustment “Tiger-proofing” the course, which doesn’t make much sense because Woods still won three more green jackets during the course of his career (2001, 2002, 2005).

"I know this place was Tiger-proofed. You can't really Jordan-proof this course." — Jordan Spieth He's correct. Get used to this. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) April 8, 2017

Was Spieth taking advantage of the fact that Woods missed the tournament with a back injury? Probably. Nevertheless, he’s currently tied for fourth place heading into the final day of action, and has finished in the top two spots in each of the last three Masters.

If Spieth goes on to win this year, maybe he was right about the task of Jordan-proofing the course being an impossible one. If he doesn’t, his arrogance and jab at a player who isn’t even competing in the tournament this year might look a bit unwise.

We’ll see if Spieth can back up his talk on the final day of action. Stay tuned.