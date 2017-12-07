Packers All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice for the first time on Saturday, and on Wednesday, he hit the field in front of reporters, who had not seen him throw since he suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 6 game against the Vikings.

Rodgers reportedly threw passes as one of the three scout-team quarterbacks during the open periods of the no-pads practice, and apparently looked pretty good doing so.

“He looks like himself,” teammate Jordy Nelson said, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Quarterback Brett Hundley, who has been starting in Rodgers’ absence, had some high praise for the two-time MVP as well.

“He throws the ball unlike any I’ve ever seen,” Hundley said. “Still slinging it.”

All-Pro linebacker Clay Matthews added that while the team has been watching Rodgers practice and that him returning in Week 15 is “hopefully” the plan, Hundley is their guy right now, and they’re focused on beating the Browns on Sunday.

As for Rodgers, he still hasn’t been medically cleared for contact yet, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, and he’ll likely undergo a scan after Sunday’s game to determine if his collarbone has healed.

Rodgers is arguably the best scout-team quarterback in the NFL right now, but he could be upgraded to starter next week, when he’s eligible to be activated off injured reserve. His return would be timely for the (6-6) Packers, who are in playoff contention and are scheduled to face the Panthers, Vikings and Lions in the final three weeks of the season. For now, though, the team is focused on preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Browns.