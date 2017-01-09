Packers receiver Jordy Nelson got off to a slow start this season after coming back from a previous knee injury, but he’s caught fire over the past six weeks and has been one of the most dominant receivers in the league.

Unfortunately for the Packers, they may have to finish the rest of the playoffs without him.

Nelson was carted off in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Giants, after suffering a brutal hit to the ribs. Rodgers floated a pass toward Nelson, who was near the sideline, but Leon Hall drilled him in an attempt to break the pass up.

Things don’t look good at the present time.

Nelson has his head in his hands as he rides in the passenger seat to the locker room. Not an encouraging image. — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 8, 2017

Nelson did not return to the game. Mike McCarthy was asked for a status update after it was over, but did not provide one.