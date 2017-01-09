Packers receiver Jody Nelson left Sunday’s game against the Giants after suffering what looked to be a brutal rib injury when Leon Hall drilled him attempting to break up a pass.

Details of what happened after the game have no emerged, and Nelson actually ended up going to the hospital after the game.

#Packers coach Mike McCarthy said at his presser WR Jordy Nelson spent the night at the hospital. Won’t practice until at least Saturday — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

It’s likely that it was more of a precautionary measure than anything, as well as how much pain he was probably in. When it comes to an injury near a player’s organs, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so that’s what the team was probably doing.

Still, we shouldn’t rule him out for Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Cowboys.

MM: Nelson has rib injury. Will be in rehab group thru Friday. If he can practice Saturday, he'll have a chance to play. — Packer Report (@PackerReport) January 9, 2017

Nelson had been one of the most prolific receivers in the final six games of the regular season, but the Packers receivers (especially Geronimo Allison) stepped up in his absence. The Packers could certainly use him on Sunday, but if he doesn’t play, they still will have a great chance to advance to the NFC Championship game.