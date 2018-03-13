Posted byon
The Internet was buzzing after a number of videos surfaced from the Astro’s White House visit on Monday, showing Jose Altuve intently staring at President Donald Trump.
Altuve was seen looking directly at Trump with a very serious look on his face, and he didn’t look all that happy, either.
Still, he claims he wasn’t grilling the POTUS.
Altuve can say what he wants, but we think the photos suggest otherwise. You be the judge.
The jury is still out, but Altuve’s cold stare appeared to be intentional.