The Atlanta Braves sent a message to Jose Bautista on Thursday night, and it likely left a mark.
Remember, Bautista hit a home run in Wednesday night’s game and flipped his bat to the moon, which upset Braves players. So, Julio Teheran drilled him in the leg with a fastball on Thursday, and wasted no time doing so, as it happened on the second pitch of his first at-bat in the game.
The pitch had some heat on it, too.
This action came much to the surprise of, well, no one. Bautista kind of asked for it. Maybe he’ll think twice about flipping his bat next time.