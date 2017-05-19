The Atlanta Braves sent a message to Jose Bautista on Thursday night, and it likely left a mark.

Remember, Bautista hit a home run in Wednesday night’s game and flipped his bat to the moon, which upset Braves players. So, Julio Teheran drilled him in the leg with a fastball on Thursday, and wasted no time doing so, as it happened on the second pitch of his first at-bat in the game.

Warnings issued after Julio Teheran hits Jose Bautista. Tune in NOW to FOX Sports Southeast. #Braves pic.twitter.com/nOTwsbv08U — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 18, 2017

The pitch had some heat on it, too.

Julio Teherán's pitch to hit Bautista was 95.6 MPH. It was his fastest since 2015. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 18, 2017

This action came much to the surprise of, well, no one. Bautista kind of asked for it. Maybe he’ll think twice about flipping his bat next time.